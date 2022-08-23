FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to serious 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A serious crash involving four vehicles has closed all lanes at Courtenay Drive and Calhoun Street.

Charleston Police say the SC30 exit ramp onto Calhoun Street is blocked. Officers are diverting traffic around the crash scene.

The crash involves injuries, but authorities have not provided details about the extent of those injuries.

CPD working a serious 4-car collision with injuries at Courtenay & Calhoun. Traffic moving away from downtown very slowly. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/F2admb9amR — Emilie Zuhowski | Live 5 News (@EmilieZuhowski) August 23, 2022

