Former sheriff’s office chief deputy claims firing was retaliatory in new federal lawsuit

Former Charleston County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Joyce Smith, who was fired in April, has filed...
Former Charleston County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Joyce Smith, who was fired in April, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging her termination was retaliatory.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Blair Sabol
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano fired her second-in-command, the former employee’s legal team is sharing her side of the story.

In a new federal lawsuit, filed on Tuesday afternoon, attorneys for Joyce Smith argue the firing was retaliatory. The suit names Graziano, a deputy and Charleston County.

Smith claims in court documents that her defaulted student loans were a technicality used to terminate her 25-year career in law enforcement, and it had never been cited before within the department as a reason for termination.

The lawsuit describes how Smith reportedly spoke up several times about issues she saw within the department, including racially insensitive behavior from Graziano.

It also alleges that the sheriff gifted Smith and her secretary “Mammy Dolls.”

The Jim Crow Musuem of Racist Memorabilia, located at Ferris State University in Michigan, states the dolls are one of the most enduring caricature portrayals of African America women. The character was often shown smiling and was dedicated to her white owners.

The lawsuit also claims Graziano met with Smith in a North Charleston park on Martin Luther King Day to show her the termination letter.

Eight days later, Smith took a leave of absence under the Family and Medical Leave Act, which she was on until April 1 when Graziano officially fired her.

In that termination letter, Graziano wrote that she gave Smith several opportunities to get her financial obligation in order.

She wrote, “I am sorry that it has come to this, but you have left me no other reasonable alternative.”

Smith’s lawyers, Sean Wilson and Ben Pogue, say Smith took time off of work to cope with the stress and anxiety from the “abusive” environment of the sheriff’s office.

In the days following her termination, the news struck a nerve with activists who called for her reinstatement and criticized the sheriff.

Last month, Graziano hired longtime veteran of the department Fletcher King to replace Smith as chief deputy.

The sheriff’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment.

