Man accused of kidnapping woman in Georgetown County

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies said they plan to file charges against a man accused of locking a woman in a bedroom, pushing her down some stairs and punching her.

Deputies said they planned to charge Kenneth Mariner Jr., with kidnapping and resisting arrest.

An incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states the victim invited Mariner to a home on Chapel Creek Road. She told deputies that while he was there, she noticed on his phone that he had been talking to another woman and asked him to leave.

The victim said the man accused of her of taking money from her, which she denied, and that he became physically violent, locking her in a bedroom.

The woman then tried to escape through a window and Mariner pulled her back in, and pushed her down the stairs, deputies said.

The report states Mariner tried to run away when deputies arrived, but they deployed a taser and were able to take him into custody.

