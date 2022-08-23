Man accused of robbing woman he met through dating app

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car after a brief standoff early Monday morning.

Arthur Squire, 41, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny (value $2,000-$10,000), and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Police responded at approximately 1:21 a.m. Monday to the Wingate at Wyndham where a robbery had been reported, an incident report states.

The victim told police she and a man, later identified as Squire, agreed to meet via a dating app. The victim claimed Squire “popped two unknown pills and wanted to smoke in the room.”

The victim told Squire he could not smoke in the room and he pulled out a gun and zip ties and threw them on the bed, then took her phone and purse and left the room. The victim went to the lobby to call 911 and realized her car, a 2012 Blue Chevy Traverse, was missing.

Police tracked the victim’s iPhone to a nearby motel on Rivers Avenue where they spotted Squire in her vehicle getting out and walking to one of the rooms, the report states.

Police say after multiple attempts to get him to exit the room, they called in the SWAT team. At the time the SWAT team arrived, the door to the room opened and multiple people began leaving the room, the report states.

Officers said they were able to identify Squire via a description of the clothing he was wearing. The victim positively identified Squire, the report states.

Police conducted a search of the room and recovered a black and silver Ruger LCP which had been stolen from the police department, the report states. They also found a black Glock 19 in Squire’s vehicle that was reported stolen from the Charleston area, the report states.

Squire was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

