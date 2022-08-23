SC Lottery
Off-duty volunteer firefighter rescues sleeping neighbor from house fire

The damage to the home was severe, and it was deemed a total loss. (WPVI, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By WPVI Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) - A volunteer firefighter in New Jersey sprang into action when his neighbor’s house caught fire, kicking down the door and rescuing a person inside.

One neighbor says she and her son saw smoke from their sunroom around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, just 10 minutes after a fire started at a two-story home in Mansfield Township, New Jersey.

“He saw the flames shooting up and realized it was his best friend’s house that was on fire,” the neighbor said.

A fast-thinking, off-duty volunteer firefighter who lives nearby stepped in to help, neighbors say.

“He was able to come over, kick the door in and get the kid out because he was asleep upstairs… I’m just glad he was able to do that for him,” the neighbor said.

Multiple fire agencies throughout Burlington County were called to help, with more than 50 firefighters assisting. The firefighters first on scene arrived at the home in less than five minutes, but by that time, the man inside was safe.

However, the damage to the home was severe, and it was deemed a total loss. The homeowner’s pets – two bunnies and a snake – died in the fire.

But neighbors say it could have been worse if it wasn’t for the brave volunteer firefighter.

“Houses can be rebuilt. I’m just grateful that my son’s friend and all his friends are OK,” the neighbor said.

The county fire marshal is leading the investigation into the case.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

