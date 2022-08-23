Police investigating shooting that damaged church van

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van.

Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.

Police said the car sped away.

No injuries were reported. Police say the vehicle was described as a white sedan, possibly a Honda, but had no other details about the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-call central detective.

