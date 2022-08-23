Police seek help identifying man accused of multiple vehicle break-ins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins.

Police say the man was involved in the breaking and entering of over 20 vehicles in the Mary Street parking garage, Warren Street and Morris Street.

Authorities say the break-ins happened between 2 and 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

