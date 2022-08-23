SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police seek help identifying man accused of multiple vehicle break-ins

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they was was...
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they was was involved in a series of vehicle break-ins.(Charleston Police Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in connection to a series of vehicle break-ins.

Police say the man was involved in the breaking and entering of over 20 vehicles in the Mary Street parking garage, Warren Street and Morris Street.

Authorities say the break-ins happened between 2 and 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting
Arthur Squire, 41, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny (value...
Man accused of robbing woman he met through dating app
Former Summerville Police Officer Eddie Fleming died Sunday after a fight with cancer, police...
Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight
Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob...
Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lanes reopen on I-526 East near Westmoreland Bridge
Deputies say they responded around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Scotchman on Highway 78 after...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Ladson convenience store
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies investigating armed robbery at Ladson convenience store
Dorchester Paws says they are in need of fosters after the pipe to their main water line was...
Dorchester Paws seeks fosters after water line break