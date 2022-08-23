SCDNR to hold public meeting ahead of deer season

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season.

The agency will host a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest.

Officials will also be discussing options for future regulation changes that may help increase the deer population in the forest.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Santee Cooper Auditorium in Moncks Corner.

