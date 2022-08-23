SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SCDNR to hold public meeting ahead of deer season

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season.

The agency will host a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest.

Officials will also be discussing options for future regulation changes that may help increase the deer population in the forest.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Santee Cooper Auditorium in Moncks Corner.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 47-year-old Ladson man as the victim of...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision in Dorchester County
Additional campus police officers were patroling the campus Monday following an early-morning...
Coroner IDs victim killed in shooting near SC State; College adds security measures

Latest News

Deputies said they planned to charge Kenneth Mariner Jr. with kidnapping and resisting arrest.
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Georgetown County
Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van.
Police investigating shooting that damaged church van
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a Summerville man faces five charges...
Summerville man accused of criminal sexual conduct with minor
The Charleston County School Board has approved a timeline for hiring a new superintendent for...
Charleston County School Board plans to hire new superintendent in March