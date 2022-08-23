Stalled front will bring more showers and storms this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chance of rain will increase for the rest of the afternoon and evening with scattered showers, and a few thunderstorms, possible. This pattern is stuck and we expect much of the same through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Some days will be a little sunnier, drier than others but at the end of the day the weather will remain a bit cloudier and wetter than normal through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s each day.

TROPICS: We’re watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin. A tropical wave is several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Development of this wave are low (0%) over the next five days while the system moves WNW across the tropical Atlantic. A large area of disturbed weather several has developed several hundred miles ESE of the Windward Islands. Conditions could become more favorable for development in a few days as the system approaches the Windward Islands/southeastern Caribbean Sea. Development odds for this system are low (20%) over the next five days. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa later in the week. Slow development of this system later this week or over the weekend is possible as it moves westward. Development odds for this system are low (20%) over the next five days.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 72.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 71.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 72.

