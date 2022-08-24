12 juveniles charged after large fight at Andrews High School

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a total of 12 juveniles were charged in a Monday fight at a high school.

It happened at 3:35 p.m. during school dismissal at Andrews High School, which is a school in the Georgetown County School District.

The large fight was immediately broken up by the school resource officers, along with administrators. The only injuries reported were minor abrasions and contusions.

Sherriff’s office spokesperson Jason Lesley said the 12 juveniles were charged because of the “quantity of assailants versus the two victims.”

Because of their age, the names of the juveniles have not been released; their charges are listed below.

(5) 14-year-old juveniles have been charged with aggravated assault

(3) 16-year-old juveniles have been charged with aggravated assault

(4) 17-year-old juveniles have been charged with aggravated assault

