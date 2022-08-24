2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle.

The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp.

The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a motorcycle, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed for more than five hours while the police department’s Major Accident Investigation Team investigated and processed the scene, Wolfsen said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the victims.

Multiple occupants of the other vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries and have been treated by medical personnel.

The road is now open to traffic.

