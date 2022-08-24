Charleston County wants feedback on their comprehensive housing plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization is considering a broad range of strategies to support the housing needs in the county.

Darrell Davis, Director of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization says, with housing prices increasing and inventory being tight many people are struggling to find an affordable place to live.

Charleston County Council created the Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization department to produce a plan to approach this problem.

The Housing Our Future plan is focused on five major areas. Increasing the availability of housing by helping developers or subsidizing units to make them more affordable are just a few examples.

Davis says one of the reasons there’s a housing shortage in Charleston County is because there is a shortage of luxury houses.

“You have high-income people purchasing more affordable homes and taking them off the market for people who would typically afford them. So, we are looking at the entire scope of the problem, but we are focusing primarily on workforce housing,” Davis says.

To get the public involved, the county has created a survey where Charleston County residents can leave feedback on their plans. They want to hear from the many diverse communities in the county so it can be inclusive.

The first Charleston County Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization public meeting is Wednesday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Hollywood Library.

Click here for a link to the survey.

Below is the remainder of the public meetings Charleston County will be hosting:

Date Time Location Wednesday, Aug. 24 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. St. Paul’s Hollywood Library

5130 SC-165

Hollywood, SC 29449 Tuesday, Aug. 30 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Wando Mount Pleasant Library

1400 Carolina Park Boulevard

Mt Pleasant, SC 29466 Wednesday, Sept. 7 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. James Island Town Hall

1122 Dills Bluff Road

Charleston, SC 29412 Monday, Sept. 12 5:30 – 7 p.m. Main Library

68 Calhoun Street

Charleston, SC 29401 Tuesday, Sept. 13 12 – 2 p.m. John’s Island Library

3531 Maybank Highway

John’s Island, SC 29455 Tuesday, Sept. 13 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Buckshot’s Restaurant

10030 Highway 17

McClellanville, SC 29458 Wednesday, Sept. 14 9 – 11 a.m. Sullivan’s Island Town Hall

2056 Middle Street

Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482 Wednesday, Sept. 14 5:30 – 7 p.m. Public Services Building

4045 Bridge View Drive

North Charleston, SC 29405

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.