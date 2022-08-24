SC Lottery
Charleston County wants feedback on their comprehensive housing plan

The Housing Our Future plan is focused on five major areas. Increasing the availability of housing by helping developers or subsidizing units to make them more affordable are just a few examples.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization is considering a broad range of strategies to support the housing needs in the county.

Darrell Davis, Director of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization says,  with housing prices increasing and inventory being tight many people are struggling to find an affordable place to live.

Charleston County Council created the Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization department to produce a plan to approach this problem.

The Housing Our Future plan is focused on five major areas. Increasing the availability of housing by helping developers or subsidizing units to make them more affordable are just a few examples.

Davis says one of the reasons there’s a housing shortage in Charleston County is because there is a shortage of luxury houses.

“You have high-income people purchasing more affordable homes and taking them off the market for people who would typically afford them. So, we are looking at the entire scope of the problem, but we are focusing primarily on workforce housing,” Davis says.

To get the public involved, the county has created a survey where Charleston County residents can leave feedback on their plans. They want to hear from the many diverse communities in the county so it can be inclusive.

The first Charleston County Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization public meeting is Wednesday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Hollywood Library.

Click here for a link to the survey.

Below is the remainder of the public meetings Charleston County will be hosting:

DateTimeLocation
Wednesday, Aug. 245:30 – 6:30 p.m.St. Paul’s Hollywood Library
5130 SC-165
Hollywood, SC 29449
Tuesday, Aug. 305:30 – 6:30 p.m.Wando Mount Pleasant Library
1400 Carolina Park Boulevard
Mt Pleasant, SC 29466
Wednesday, Sept. 75:30 – 6:30 p.m.James Island Town Hall
1122 Dills Bluff Road
Charleston, SC 29412
Monday, Sept. 125:30 – 7 p.m.Main Library
68 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
Tuesday, Sept. 1312 – 2 p.m.John’s Island Library
3531 Maybank Highway
John’s Island, SC 29455
Tuesday, Sept. 135:30 – 6:30 p.m.Buckshot’s Restaurant
10030 Highway 17
McClellanville, SC 29458
Wednesday, Sept. 149 – 11 a.m.Sullivan’s Island Town Hall
2056 Middle Street
Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482
Wednesday, Sept. 145:30 – 7 p.m.Public Services Building
4045 Bridge View Drive
North Charleston, SC 29405

