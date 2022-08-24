SC Lottery
Deputies continue search for missing, endangered man

Jack Tribble was reported missing Tuesday night after leaving The Palmettos of Bluffton on...
Jack Tribble was reported missing Tuesday night after leaving The Palmettos of Bluffton on foot. The facility is located on Okatie Highway in Bluffton.(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are still searching for a 79-year-old man last seen leaving an assisted living facility.

Jack Tribble was reported missing Tuesday night after leaving The Palmettos of Bluffton on foot. The facility is located on Okatie Highway in Bluffton.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Tribble was last seen wearing black pants, a tan jacket, a white shirt and an orange hat.

Tribble is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, slender build with grayish brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 843-524-2777.

The Bluffton Police Department is also searching.

