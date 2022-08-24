Deputies respond to 2 deadly overnight crashes

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the Meggett area that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. and closed Highway 165 at Manor Road.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said the initial investigation indicates a man was walking on Highway 165 when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Knapp said no vehicle description was immediately available and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Deadly single-vehicle crash on Johns Island

Deputies also responded to Plowground Road on Johns Island around 11:30 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

Knapp said investigators determined a Toyota sedan ran off the road and hit a tree and a fire hydrant.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene, Knapp said.

The coroner has not yet released the identities of the victims.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Service Unit is investigating.

