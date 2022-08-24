Deputies searching for missing 79-year-old man

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a 79-year-old man last seen leaving an assisted living facility.

Jack Tribble was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday leaving The Palmettos of Bluffton located at 3035 Okatie Highway in Bluffton, deputies said.

Deputies said Tribble left the facility on foot and was last seen wearing black pants, a tan jacket, a white shirt and an orange hat.

Tribble is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, slender build with grayish brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 843-524-2777.

