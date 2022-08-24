Former DD4 superintendent who resigned amid allegations becomes interim leader of Williamsburg County Schools

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state superintendent appointed an Interim Superintendent of Williamsburg County Schools this week.

Molly Spearman sent a letter to the school board on Monday with the news, saying Dr. Kelvin Wymbs will take the role officially on September 1st.

Wymbs previously worked in Florence County District One schools and Dorchester District Four, where he served as superintendent.

Wymbs was hired in DD4 in January of 2020 amid a lawsuit against him from his time at Florence County Schools. The lawsuit said Wymbs conspired against another employee. That lawsuit was eventually dropped.

In the fall of 2020, the state board of education investigated Wymbs for sending threatening text messages to the school board chairman. The investigation did not end up prompting any action.

Wymbs resigned from the superintendent role at DD4 last year. In his letter, he says he resigned following allegations of inappropriate conduct. The district did not explain what that ‘inappropriate conduct’ was though.

Williamsburg County Schools have been under the control of the state board of education since 2018 because of financial problems and low grades among other issues. Therefore, Spearman made Wymbs’ appointment.

“I will say that his slate is perfectly clean there are no findings and you’re innocent until proven guilty and he is innocent, I know him as a great leader and I’ve witnessed that and I can see his heart and knew that he would be a great fit for that community and quite honestly the folks down there have called me to complement already in the work that he’s doing so I have full faith in his professionalism and what he’s going to be able to do in Williamsburg county,” Spearman said.

The previous superintendent, Dr. Rose Wilder, will move to a consultant position with the district.

The following is a typed rendition of the letter text read aloud at the Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 school board meeting. A recording of the meeting is posted on the Williamsburg School District Facebook page.

I am in receipt of a letter dated July 26th, 2022 from your fellow board member, Martin Cunningham.

Although I have since learned the letter was not authorized by the board to be sent on its behalf.

That concerns me. As to media reports on recent board meetings, demanding a deadline for the return of local rules does not bide well.

Until I feel comfortable confident that the school board members understand their roles and responsibilities, no arbitrary date will be set for the return of the local rule. As much as I would like to leave the next state superintendent a clean slate, I will not move to simply meet a deadline.

Williamsburg is on a strong academic and financial footing, but its elected leadership remains a serious concern.

As of September 1st of 2022, Dr. Wilder will move to a consultant position and Dr. Kelvin Wymbs will become the interim superintendent. Dr. Wilder will be available until the end of the year to consult with Dr. Wymbs on day to day governance and transition plan.

We owe gratitude for the outstanding leadership that Dr. Wilder has given over the past four years. Not only did she lead a successful corrective plan, action plan, but she instilled a strong academic climate, a high level of stability and rebuilt the public trust in the district.

Dr. Wymbs is a capable leader who will continue Dr. Wilder’s influence and the transition of Waynesburg County School District.

Sincerely, Molly M. Spearman, State Superintendent

