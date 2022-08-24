Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing at North Charleston Elementary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be in the Lowcountry Wednesday morning for a ceremony highlighting the efforts of a nonprofit that provides screenings and eyewear for students in need.

McMaster will be at North Charleston Elementary to sign a bill that allows Vision to Learn to provide vision screenings, eye exams and glasses at no cost to students in the state.

The mobile optometry law will regulate the operation of mobile optometry units in the state. The law allows those permitted to operate with a licensed optometrist at healthcare facilities and Title 1 schools allowing them to perform screenings, exams, fitting and dispensing eyeglasses to patients.

Wednesday’s ceremony which begins at 10 a.m. and McMaster will be joined by representatives for Vision to Learn.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.