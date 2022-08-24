Moncks Corner Marketplace: One of many commercial developments in the works

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A new marketplace is coming to Moncks Corner that’s expected to be completed by the end of summer.

It’s located on the corner of U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, less than 30 miles from downtown Charleston

Developers say leasing has been steady, with 10 new tenets announced just this week.

Moncks Corner’s Community Development Coordinator Doug Polen said the Moncks Corner Marketplace is one of many commercial developments in the works.

Between 2010 and 2020 the population of Moncks Corner nearly doubled, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Polen said commercial development in Moncks Corner really picked up toward the onset of COVID. And, he said it’s not only commercial development that has picked up in the area.

According to Polen, Moncks Corner has also seen “tremendous” growth in multi-family housing as well. But, he said it is important to balance the amount of multi-family developments with single-family and commercial developments in order to not become an ‘apartment town.’

“It’s definitely important to have the commercial development. I think that the people who live here, they want options, they want to be able to go to dinner at night, they want to go shopping, they don’t want just to be a ‘bedroom community’ for a larger town like Charleston,” Polen said.

The developers said, in a statement “Moncks Corner Marketplace will bring a diverse mix of national and local service and restaurant tenants that will help serve the growing Moncks Corner market.”

The over 75,000 square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center is expected to be open by the end of the summer. Polen said they are waiting on their final engineering permits from the county.

