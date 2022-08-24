Orangeburg County deputies searching for stolen race car

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for a race car last seen in Orangeburg County earlier this month.

Deputies responded to call on Aug. 16 at a Gregg Street location where the vehicle was stored.

Security video depicted the vehicle being towed on a trailer by a red truck.

The vehicle is described a primer gray 1988 Chevrolet Caprice with large tires on the rear and a back window decal reading, “In loving memory of Nat and Ray.”

Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a 1988 Chevrolet Caprice that security video shows was being towed by a red truck. (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

If anyone has any information on the incident or whereabouts of the vehicle, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers can submit tips to Crimestoppers from your smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app. All callers can remain anonymous.

