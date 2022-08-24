SC Lottery
Orangeburg County deputies searching for stolen race car

Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a 1988 Chevrolet Caprice that security video shows...
Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a 1988 Chevrolet Caprice that security video shows was being towed by a red truck.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for a race car last seen in Orangeburg County earlier this month.

Deputies responded to call on Aug. 16 at a Gregg Street location where the vehicle was stored.

Security video depicted the vehicle being towed on a trailer by a red truck.

The vehicle is described a primer gray 1988 Chevrolet Caprice with large tires on the rear and a back window decal reading, “In loving memory of Nat and Ray.”

If anyone has any information on the incident or whereabouts of the vehicle, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers can submit tips to Crimestoppers from your smart phone or other mobile device by using the P3 Tips app. All callers can remain anonymous.

