Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting.

It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is no official word yet on what led up to the shooting.

