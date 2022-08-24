SC Lottery
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting

It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are on the scene of a West Ashley shooting.

It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Two victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries,” the department said in a tweet.

The investigation is ongoing.

There is no official word yet on what led up to the shooting.

