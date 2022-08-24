Police investigating Tuesday morning carjacking in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a carjacking that took place Tuesday morning in Mount Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the carjacking took place on Coleman Boulevard between Magrath Darby and Houston Northcutt Boulevards just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The police report states that the victims were standing outside of their vehicle when they noticed a dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee pull into the parking lot and circle around them.

The report states two men jumped out of the vehicle, one with a rifle and another with a handgun, and demanded the keys to the victims’ vehicle.

As the men were leaving, the report states the men turned back around and demanded one of the victim’s cell phone before one of the men left in the victims’ vehicle and the other left in the Jeep.

Mount Pleasant Police spokesman Don Calabrese said the men were described as Black males wearing hoodies, bandannas and jeans.

Calabrese said no one was injured during the robbery and the vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ivey at 843-884-4176 or divey@tompsc.com or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

