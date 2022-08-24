SC Lottery
Police release new details in fatal downtown Charleston crash

The crash happened on Highway 30 eastbound near Calhoun Street Tuesday afternoon.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Charleston Police Department investigates a multiple-vehicle crash that left two people dead, new details are being released.

The crash happened on Highway 30 eastbound near Calhoun Street Tuesday afternoon.

A motorcyclist with a passenger driving on the highway was rear-ended by a Chevrolet box truck, according to police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen. The vehicles then collided with a Tesla that was stopped in traffic.

Both the motorcyclist and passenger were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, Wolfsen said. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the victims.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck and the two occupants of the Tesla were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Highway 30 was closed after the crash around 4:30 p.m. and was re-opened around 9:45 p.m.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation by the Charleston Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division at 843-965-4084.

