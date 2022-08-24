Stalled front means more clouds, storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front will continue to meander overhead bringing the potential of more showers and storms along with lots of clouds for the rest of the work week. Grab the umbrellas again today, scattered rain will be a possibility, especially this afternoon. Any storms could produce very heavy rainfall in a short period of time. Highs will only reach the mid 80s today due to plentiful cloud cover. More of this is on the way for Thursday and Friday with a mostly cloudy sky and scattered downpours. Some computer models have indicated that slightly drier air may move in just in time for the weekend leading to more sunshine and fewer showers and storms. Highs will be a little warmer with the increased sunshine in the upper 80s.

TROPICS: Watching two tropical waves with a low potential of development over the next 5 days. One tropical wave will come off the coast of Africa over the next 24 hours, the other is a tropical wave that will move into the Caribbean later this week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

