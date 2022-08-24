SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: Job Impulse has openings for warehouse and administrative jobs

By Ann McGill
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A personnel services provider with thousands of employees worldwide is looking to fill positions in the Lowcountry.

Job Impulse was founded in 2006. It maintains more than 50 sites in 12 countries with more than 9,000 workers across the globe.

Current openings include mechanical technicians, forklift operators, assemblers, case pickers, warehouse associates, CDL drivers, welders, administrative assistant, and environmental housekeepers and more. To apply, call 843-427-0890, or visit the office at 112 West 4th North St., Suite C in Summerville.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the live stream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

