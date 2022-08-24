Working Wednesdays: Job Impulse has openings for warehouse and administrative jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A personnel services provider with thousands of employees worldwide is looking to fill positions in the Lowcountry.

Job Impulse was founded in 2006. It maintains more than 50 sites in 12 countries with more than 9,000 workers across the globe.

Current openings include mechanical technicians, forklift operators, assemblers, case pickers, warehouse associates, CDL drivers, welders, administrative assistant, and environmental housekeepers and more. To apply, call 843-427-0890, or visit the office at 112 West 4th North St., Suite C in Summerville.

