AutoNation USA Charleston host teen driver safety clinic

AutoNation officials say the top risks for new teen drivers range from distractions from their...
AutoNation officials say the top risks for new teen drivers range from distractions from their phone to inexperience, and speeding.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Labor Day is one of the deadliest times for teen drivers.

To help educate teens and families ahead of the holiday, one Charleston area dealership is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety to inform the community.

The free Back to School Teen Driver Safety Clinic starts at 6 p.m. at AutoNation USA on Savannah highway.

There, experts will go over a safety curriculum focused on some common driving topics and some that aren’t usually taught.

They range from distracted and impaired driving to proper driving positioning and seatbelt usage. Officials will also go over what to do if you get pulled over by the police or are faced with a sobriety test.

Andre Terry with AutoNation USA in Charleston will be one of a few associates sharing different car safety tips. They include jumpstarting a battery and changing a flat tire.

As an older sibling to teens, Terry says it’s especially important for teens to follow these driving rules and tips because the roads can be unpredictable.

“The loud music, yeah, it’s cute for a minute but you can’t hear sirens, you can’t hear someone screaming. Speeding just don’t do it because if anything bad happens at high speeds it’s going to be worse,” Terry says.

AutoNation officials say the top risks for new teen drivers range from distractions from their phones to inexperience and speeding. With this free clinic, they hope to provide valuable information for teens and their families to be mindful and safe on the roads.

Parents are encouraged to join their teens at the clinic.  Click here to register for the event.

