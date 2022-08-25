‘Blast every one of you’: Man accused of threatening judge on Facebook

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Dorchester County man, who they say threatened a judge on social media.

Paul Kositz, 42, of Ladson, was arrested for intimidation of a court official and threatening the life of a public official, SLED says.

Kositz was in court for previous charges and named his judge in a “threatening post” on Facebook, according to arrest warrants.

In the post, Kositz wrote, “Justice is about to be served, and I’m gonna BLAST EVERY ONE OF YOU...”

Kositz was booked in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

