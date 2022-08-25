Coroner IDs man, woman killed in Tuesday downtown crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two people killed Tuesday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash.

Taylor Lee Flowers, 29, from Lake City; and Patrick Marrah, 31, from Saint Michaels, Maryland; died at approximately 4:32 p.m. at the scene of the crash at the SC30 Lockwood Drive Ramp on Calhoun Street, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Authorities say Marrah was the operator or the motorcycle and Flowers was his passenger. The motorcycle was one of four vehicles involved in the crash that shut down the roadway for several hours.

Marrah’s motorcycle was rear-ended by a Chevrolet box truck, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The vehicles then collided with a Tesla that was stopped in traffic.

The driver of the truck and the two occupants of the Tesla were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Highway 30 was closed after the crash around 4:30 p.m. and was re-opened around 9:45 p.m.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the crash remains under investigation by the Charleston Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division at 843-965-4084.

