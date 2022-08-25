Crash closes Old Jacksonboro Road near Adams Run
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash has closed a portion of Old Jacksonboro Road in the Adams Run area Thursday morning.
Deputies say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. near Mitchell Road.
Authorities say the single-vehicle crash involves “serious injuries.”
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while deputies investigate the crash.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.