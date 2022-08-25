SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crash closes Old Jacksonboro Road near Adams Run

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash has closed a portion of Old Jacksonboro...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash has closed a portion of Old Jacksonboro Road in the Adams Run area Thursday morning.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash has closed a portion of Old Jacksonboro Road in the Adams Run area Thursday morning.

Deputies say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. near Mitchell Road.

Authorities say the single-vehicle crash involves “serious injuries.”

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while deputies investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people...
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
The crash happened on Highway 30 eastbound near Calhoun Street Tuesday afternoon.
Police release new details in fatal downtown Charleston crash
The incident started with a chase in the Hanahan police jurisdiction.
Scene cleared after search for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston
It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes

Latest News

AutoNation officials say the top risks for new teen drivers range from distractions from their...
Charleston auto dealer hosting teen driver safety clinic
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston auto dealer hosting teen driver safety clinic
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police release new details in fatal downtown Charleston crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Scene cleared after search for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston