Deputies search for two teenagers missing since last week

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teens who went missing last week.

Arianna “Aspen” Larsen, 13, and Sarah Pipkin, 15, were reported missing to deputies.

Pipkin was last seen on Aug. 15 at around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. near Marshal Acres Road. She was seen walking with friends from Cane Bay High School to her home in Spring Hill Plantation. She was last seen wearing faded black jeans, white Nike Air Forces and a black Bob Ross T-shirt. She was carrying a gray backpack with flowers on it. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Larsen is missing from the Cane Bay/Windwood area of the county and was last seen Friday at 3 p.m. Larsen was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt. Her hair is half red and half brown and about shoulder length.

Anyone who sees either girl is asked to call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412.

