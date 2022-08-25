SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: 2 left lanes closed northbound on Ravenel bridge

It happened on the northbound side of the bridge.
It happened on the northbound side of the bridge.(SCDOT)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting two left lanes are closed on the Ravenel bridge Thursday afternoon because of a crash.

It happened on the northbound side of the bridge.

There is no official word yet on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still searching for Christopher Ryan Constine, who they said left a Hanahan home...
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
The crash shut down Calhoun Street at the SC30 onramp for approximately five hours Tuesday...
Coroner IDs man, woman killed in Tuesday downtown crash
Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people...
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes

Latest News

She was returned home safely, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
Missing 14-year-old located safely, police say
When Retired Judge Richard Fields, now 101, began practicing law in Charleston in April 1949,...
Charleston dedicates municipal courtroom to Judge Richard Fields
Paul Kositz, 42, of Ladson, was arrested for intimidation of a court official and threatening...
‘Blast every one of you’: Man accused of threatening judge on Facebook
The department tweeted about the flooding just after 4:30 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes Wando Park Boulevard in Mt. Pleasant