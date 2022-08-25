FIRST ALERT: 2 left lanes closed northbound on Ravenel bridge
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting two left lanes are closed on the Ravenel bridge Thursday afternoon because of a crash.
It happened on the northbound side of the bridge.
There is no official word yet on if anyone was hurt in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
