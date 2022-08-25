FIRST ALERT: Flooding closes Wando Park Boulevard in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says homes and businesses off of Wando Park Boulevard are not accessible because of flooding.

The department tweeted about the flooding just after 4:30 p.m.

Wando Park is just off of Long Point Road.

Wando Park Blvd just off of Long Point Road is closed due to flooding. Residents and Businesses off of Wando Park Blvd are inaccessible. #chstrfc ^dc pic.twitter.com/wRoXV2w6iV — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) August 25, 2022

