SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

George Foreman accused of sexual assault

Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits that two women filed Wednesday accuse Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women are accusing former boxer George Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s, according to civil lawsuits filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Those court documents said the women were between the ages of 13 and 16 when the assaults took place.

They don’t name Foreman in the suits but supply sufficient information to identify him.

Foreman denies the accusation and said the women are trying to extort money from his family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people...
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
Officers are looking Christopher Ryan Constine and 7-year-old Lillian Constine.
Police continue search for alleged kidnapper, daughter
The crash happened on Highway 30 eastbound near Calhoun Street Tuesday afternoon.
Police release new details in fatal downtown Charleston crash
It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes

Latest News

The Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation board has officially been disbanded.
DHS shuts down disinformation board
Dodd said they are in the early stages of the investigation and are encouraging veterinarians...
Mystery illness is killing young dogs in Michigan
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Death toll from train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Biden appoints new secret service director
A couple credits their cat Me-owly for saving them from a rabid bat.
Cat gets kudos for killing rabid bat in home