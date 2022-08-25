SC Lottery
Georgetown Police investigating shooting at Dollar Tree parking lot

Officers responded to the parking lot of a Dollar Tree and a Roses on North Fraser Street.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is searching for the victim and suspect in a Wednesday shooting.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a Dollar Tree and a Roses on North Fraser Street. They had heard reports of a disturbance that led a suspect to discharge a firearm.

At the scene, police discovered both the suspect and victim had fled the scene. The victim ran on foot and the suspect left the area in a white Dodge Journey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

