SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry lottery winner to share prize with grandparents

A Lowcountry woman who won a five-digit prize told South Carolina Education Lottery officials...
A Lowcountry woman who won a five-digit prize told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans on sharing the money with her family.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman who won a five-digit prize told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans on sharing the money with her family.

The winner, who chose not to be identified, won a $30,000 prize from a $2 Wild Win! scratch-off ticket purchased at Reid Street Market in Charleston, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

“My grandma didn’t believe it until she saw the check,” the winner said.

Her grandfather, on the other hand, didn’t doubt it, since he was with her when she scratched off the win. Armstrong said he is a lottery player, but didn’t buy a ticket that time.

The winner said after helping her grandparents, who have always supported her, she plans to put the rest toward her education.

Reid Street Market received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

The win leaves one top prize of $30,000 in the Wild Win! game, with odds of winning at 1 in 528,000.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still searching for Christopher Ryan Constine, who they said left a Hanahan home...
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people...
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
The crash happened on Highway 30 eastbound near Calhoun Street Tuesday afternoon.
Police release new details in fatal downtown Charleston crash
It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes

Latest News

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night...
Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run
Arianna “Aspen” Larsen, 13, and Sarah Pipkin, 15, were reported missing to deputies.
Deputies search for two teenagers missing since last week
Police are still searching for Christopher Ryan Constine, who they said left a Hanahan home...
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continues for father
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man dies after tree falls on car near Adams Run