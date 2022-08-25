Lowcountry lottery winner to share prize with grandparents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman who won a five-digit prize told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she plans on sharing the money with her family.

The winner, who chose not to be identified, won a $30,000 prize from a $2 Wild Win! scratch-off ticket purchased at Reid Street Market in Charleston, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

“My grandma didn’t believe it until she saw the check,” the winner said.

Her grandfather, on the other hand, didn’t doubt it, since he was with her when she scratched off the win. Armstrong said he is a lottery player, but didn’t buy a ticket that time.

The winner said after helping her grandparents, who have always supported her, she plans to put the rest toward her education.

Reid Street Market received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

The win leaves one top prize of $30,000 in the Wild Win! game, with odds of winning at 1 in 528,000.

