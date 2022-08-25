Man dies after tree falls on car in Jacksonboro

JACKSONBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say a man died early Thursday morning when a tree fell across the road.

St. Paul’s Fire Chief Larry Garvin said the tree fell across Old Jacksonboro Road near Parkers Ferry Road at approximately 5:30 a.m., killing one man.

Garvin said the tree sheared the top of the car off.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

