North Charleston Police officer injured in crash

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was taken to hospital following a crash.

The officer, who has not been named, was off duty but going to an “off duty assignment” when the crash occurred, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no official word yet on any other injuries resulting from the crash or where the crash happened. Jacobs did say that the incident occurred in a different jurisdiction.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

