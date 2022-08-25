Off and on downpours possible today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stationary front will keep our weather unsettled again today. Expect a cloudy day with off and on showers and downpours possible. Locally heavy rainfall is possible today. Highs will struggle to reach the low to mid 80s under abundant cloud cover.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 85.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

