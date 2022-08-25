SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Oscar Mayer is selling frozen wiener pops

The cold dog is a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog.
The cold dog is a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog.(OSCAR MEYER, WTVO, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Hot dogs and popsicles are often considered summer staples, but what about popsicles that taste like hot dogs?

For some reason, it’s a thing.

Oscar Mayer has launched “Cold Dogs” – a frozen pop that tastes like a hot dog with “both refreshing and smokey umami notes.”

It even comes complete with a mustard swirl.

The box says it all with a label reading, “stupid or genius?”

The answer is up to the people who want to pay $2 at the small number of locations where the cold dogs are sold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still searching for Christopher Ryan Constine, who they said left a Hanahan home...
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
The crash shut down Calhoun Street at the SC30 onramp for approximately five hours Tuesday...
Coroner IDs man, woman killed in Tuesday downtown crash
Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people...
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes

Latest News

California plans to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered...
California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles
When Retired Judge Richard Fields, now 101, began practicing law in Charleston in April 1949,...
Charleston dedicates municipal courtroom to Judge Richard Fields
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
She was returned home safely, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
Missing 14-year-old located safely, police say
It happened on the northbound side of the bridge.
FIRST ALERT: 2 left lanes closed northbound on Ravenel bridge