Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department confirmed Thursday morning that police have found a 7-year-old girl reported as a kidnapping victim.

Police Chief Dennis Turner confirmed Lillian Constine was located with the help of the Charleston Police Department and the FBI. Authorities have not yet released further details about when and where she was found.

The Charleston Police Department was not able to independently confirm that the child had been found as of shortly after 10 a.m.

There was no immediate update on the search for Christopher Ryan Constine, the girl’s father, who police said they were also searching for Wednesday night. Police said he left a Hanahan home with the child.

Officers say they responded to a home in Hanahan on Wednesday for a domestic dispute. They say Christopher Constine had already fled the area with Lillian when they arrived.

The North Charleston Police Department located Constine’s vehicle who then led officers on a chase to Hampton Park where he fled on foot, authorities say.

The Charleston Police Department then joined the search, and the sheriff’s office used a bloodhound and a helicopter to try and find the suspect and victim. The last units cleared the scene just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Hanahan police say Christopher is considered suicidal and may be a threat to himself or others and has active warrants stemming from Wednesday night.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711.

