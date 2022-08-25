Police continue search for alleged kidnapper, daughter

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is continuing to search for a man they say fled from a home in Hanahan with his 7-year-old daughter.

Officers are looking for Christopher Ryan Constine and 7-year-old Lillian Constine.

Officers say they responded to a home in Hanahan on Wednesday for a domestic dispute. They say Christopher Constine had already fled the area with Lillian when they arrived.

The North Charleston Police Department located Constine’s vehicle who then led officers on a chase to Hampton Park where he fled on foot, authorities say.

The Charleston Police Department then joined the search, and the sheriff’s office used a bloodhound and a helicopter to try and find the suspect and victim. The last units cleared the scene just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Hanahan police say Christopher is considered suicidal and may be a threat to himself or others and has active warrants stemming from Wednesday night.

Lillian Constine is described as 4 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes and is considered to be endangered.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711.

#BREAKINGNEWS Police searching for alleged kidnapper and a victim after a chase ended in downtown Charleston. Over 10 units here plus helicopter. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/5N60kkaF2o — Anna Harris | Live 5 News (@annajamesharris) August 25, 2022

