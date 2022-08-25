Police looking for missing 14-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Breelynn White was last seen leaving her home at 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Officers describe White as 4′11″, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She also has braids with a few pink stripes.

White was last seen wearing blue shorts and a white long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information can call the department at 843-554-5700.

