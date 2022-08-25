Police looking for missing 14-year-old
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Breelynn White was last seen leaving her home at 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
Officers describe White as 4′11″, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She also has braids with a few pink stripes.
White was last seen wearing blue shorts and a white long sleeve shirt.
Anyone with information can call the department at 843-554-5700.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.