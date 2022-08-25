Police searching for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and other agencies are looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim after a police chase ended in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department got involved once the chase ended near Hampton Park on Wednesday night, according to police spokesperson Elizabeth Wolfsen. Meanwhile, the chase started with the Hanahan Police Department.

Other agencies are also investigating and looking for the suspect and victim.

Witnesses are reporting that a helicopter is being used in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#BREAKINGNEWS Police searching for alleged kidnapper and a victim after a chase ended in downtown Charleston. Over 10 units here plus helicopter. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/5N60kkaF2o — Anna Harris | Live 5 News (@annajamesharris) August 25, 2022

