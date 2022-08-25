SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle adopt dog rescued from breeding facility

A 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia has been adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince...
A 7-year-old beagle named Mamma Mia has been adopted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.(Beagle Freedom Project, CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Meet the newest addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted a 7-year-old beagle named Momma Mia.

The couple reportedly met Momma Mia during a visit to the headquarters of the Beagle Freedom Project in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The 7-year-old was one of the thousands of beagles removed from a breeding facility in Virginia. The Beagle Freedom Project rescued her and 26 others.

The nonprofit said it hopes to welcome even more pups who need forever homes soon.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still searching for Christopher Ryan Constine, who they said left a Hanahan home...
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
The crash shut down Calhoun Street at the SC30 onramp for approximately five hours Tuesday...
Coroner IDs man, woman killed in Tuesday downtown crash
Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people...
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes

Latest News

California plans to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered...
California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles
When Retired Judge Richard Fields, now 101, began practicing law in Charleston in April 1949,...
Charleston dedicates municipal courtroom to Judge Richard Fields
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?
She was returned home safely, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
Missing 14-year-old located safely, police say
It happened on the northbound side of the bridge.
FIRST ALERT: 2 left lanes closed northbound on Ravenel bridge