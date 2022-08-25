SC Lottery
RiverDogs Shut Out for First Time in Second Half as Fayetteville Snaps Losing Streak

VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers ended their 11-game losing streak in impressive fashion on Wednesday night, blanking the Charleston RiverDogs 3-0 at Segra Stadium. The shutout loss was the fourth of the season for the RiverDogs and the first time they had been held off the scoreboard since June 15. Columbia moved to within 3.5 games of the first-place RiverDogs with their walk-off win over Salem.

Starting pitcher Ben Peoples was fantastic on the mound for the RiverDogs (31-19, 77-39). He worked 5.0 innings and allowed just three hits while fanning six. However, there was one pitch that he would have liked to have back. Jackson Loftin opened the third inning with a solo home run into the bullpen behind the left field wall to give the Woodpeckers (17-33, 48-67) the only run they would need.

The score remained 1-0 into the bottom of the eighth when Fayetteville collected five hits and scored two runs off of Jonny Cuevas. Garret McGowan led off with a single, but Ceuvas came back to punch out Zach Cole for the first out. The next four batters all singles, two of them on the infield, to push the lead to 3-0. Cuevas allowed two runs on seven hits in 3.0 innings.

The RiverDogs stranded nine runners on base and went 0-7 with runners in scoring position. Willy Vasquez extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a triple in the second inning. Fayetteville received two hits from Cole and Tyler Whitaker.

The third installment of the week-long series is slated for Thursday evening at 7:05 p.m. RHP Cole Wilcox will make his 2022 RiverDogs debut on the mound to open the game. RHP A.J. Blubaugh will make his debut with Fayetteville opposite Wilcox.

