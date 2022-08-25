Scene cleared after search for alleged kidnapper, victim in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are calling it a night after looking for an alleged kidnapper and a victim in downtown Charleston.

The incident started with a chase in the Hanahan police jurisdiction on Wednesday. Once the suspect made it into North Charleston, deputies with Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helped North Charleston Police continue the chase around 8 p.m.

The suspect then led deputies into Charleston, and eventually, the suspect abandoned their vehicle north of Hampton Park.

The Charleston Police Department then joined the search, and the sheriff’s office used a bloodhound and a helicopter to try and find the suspect and victim. The last units cleared the scene just after 11:30 p.m.

It is unclear if the agencies found the suspect or the victim. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#BREAKINGNEWS Police searching for alleged kidnapper and a victim after a chase ended in downtown Charleston. Over 10 units here plus helicopter. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/5N60kkaF2o — Anna Harris | Live 5 News (@annajamesharris) August 25, 2022

