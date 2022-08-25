SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

School district reinstates corporal punishment as discipline option for students

A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline...
A school district in Missouri has reinstated corporal punishment as an option to discipline students.(Monkey Business Images via canva)
By Madison Horner and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A controversial school discipline method is returning to some schools in Missouri.

Cassville R-IV School District Superintendent Dr. Merlyn Johnson said the policy change is a result of a survey that was sent to staff, students and parents in May.

“One of the suggestions that came out was concerns about student discipline,” Johnson said. “So, we reacted by implementing several different strategies, corporal punishment being one of them.”

Johnson said the change would give principals one more disciplinary option before students receive more serious punishments such as suspensions.

According to school administrators, the option would be the last resort for parents and faculty members if other means of discipline do not work.

“It’s something we don’t anticipate using frequently,” Johnson said. “This is an opt-in-only option for parents. So, anyone who disagrees with corporal punishment can do nothing by not opting in.”

Johnson said he understands there will be different views on the decision, and the district respects the opinions of parents who choose not to opt-in.

“A school suspension would be fine with me,” said parent Kimberly Richardson. “Or even out-of-school suspensions. Those are just way better than corporal punishment.”

Another parent, Dylan Burns, said he didn’t see a problem with corporal punishment.

“Everyone at Cassville is not going to do anything you don’t want to be done to your child,” Burns said. “I think you must sit down with your kids and choose what’s best for you and your family.”

According to state officials, Missouri law authorizes corporal punishment as an option for local schools to consider if parents opt in.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people...
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
Former Charleston County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Joyce Smith, who was fired in April, has filed...
Former chief deputy sues Charleston sheriff, county over firing
Deputies say they responded around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Scotchman on Highway 78 after...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Ladson convenience store
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man they was was...
Police seek help identifying man accused of multiple vehicle break-ins

Latest News

Officers responded to the parking lot of a Dollar Tree and a Roses on North Fraser Street.
Georgetown Police investigating shooting at Dollar Tree parking lot
Taila Sanders, backed by Gov. Henry McMaster, shows off her new eyeglasses at an event at North...
Change in SC law allows nonprofit to provide more kids with free glasses, eyecare
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles,...
Kobe Bryant’s widow awarded $16M in trial over crash photos
Gov. Henry McMaster and a state representative joined the South Carolina Department of Natural...
Nonprofit, agencies ask state for help removing abandoned boats from Charleston waterways