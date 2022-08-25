Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash.

Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. and closed Highway 165 at Manor Road.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said the initial investigation indicates a man, later identified as Hardwick, was walking on Highway 165 when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Knapp said no vehicle description was immediately available and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

