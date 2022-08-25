SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Victim identified in deadly Meggett hit and run

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night...
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly Tuesday night hit-and-run crash.

Brandon Hardwick, 31, from Meggett died around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma sustained from the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. and closed Highway 165 at Manor Road.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said the initial investigation indicates a man, later identified as Hardwick, was walking on Highway 165 when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Knapp said no vehicle description was immediately available and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still searching for Christopher Ryan Constine, who they said left a Hanahan home...
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people...
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
The crash happened on Highway 30 eastbound near Calhoun Street Tuesday afternoon.
Police release new details in fatal downtown Charleston crash
It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes

Latest News

Arianna “Aspen” Larsen, 13, and Sarah Pipkin, 15, were reported missing to deputies.
Deputies search for two teenagers missing since last week
Police are still searching for Christopher Ryan Constine, who they said left a Hanahan home...
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continues for father
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man dies after tree falls on car near Adams Run