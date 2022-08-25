SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

VIDEO: Suspect leading police chase attempts to flee on foot, gets hit by police vehicle

A police chase in Florida ended when the suspect jumped out of the box truck he allegedly stole before getting hit by a police vehicle. (SOURCE: Alachua CSO)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida arrested a man who they say stole a box truck and led them on a pursuit earlier this week.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Brandon J. Baker was charged with multiple felony charges, with more charges pending from the Tampa Police Department.

The chase took place Tuesday morning after the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request for support from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were pursuing a suspect driving a box truck they said he had stolen out of the Tampa area and driven onto a nearby highway. Police said the suspect had also been involved in an armed carjacking before stealing the truck.

Captured on police dashcam video, the officers chased the suspect on the highway and through a store plaza. When the truck moved back onto the road, police maneuvered their vehicles to stop the truck, causing the suspect to jump out of the vehicle and take off running. Before he could get anywhere, a police vehicle knocked him down and officers jumped out to arrest him.

While being arrested, the man said he wasn’t angry with the police because they were “just doing their jobs.”

Police said Baker was transported to the Alachua County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still searching for Christopher Ryan Constine, who they said left a Hanahan home...
Police chief: Missing 7-year-old girl found, search continuing for father
Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people...
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
The crash shut down Calhoun Street at the SC30 onramp for approximately five hours Tuesday...
Coroner IDs man, woman killed in Tuesday downtown crash
It happened on Nottingham Drive around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police: 2 injured in West Ashley shooting
Two people died in two separate crashes Tuesday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
Deputies investigating 2 deadly overnight crashes

Latest News

Student debt
Following extension of student loan moratorium, expert says plan ahead upcoming payments
Following extension of student loan moratorium, expert says plan ahead upcoming payments
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Mar-a-Lago search
The raptor is perched on the arm of a man wearing what looks like a falconry glove or gauntlet...
WATCH: Bald eagle seen going through airport security