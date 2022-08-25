Ports Authority to discuss future of Union Pier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Representatives from the South Carolina Ports Authority and Lowe are expected to release details on plans for Union Pier in downtown Charleston.

Plans for the pier are set to be discussed at a news conference Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Earlier this year, South Carolina Ports Authority announced they would not extend the pier’s homeport contract for Carnival Cruise Line beyond 2024, meaning at that point, Charleston would no longer be a home port for the cruise line.

SC Ports spokesperson Kelsi Brewer said the decision will “provide more space for the redevelopment of Union Pier Terminal” and unlock a “transformational opportunity” for the city.

Carnival Cruise Line said at the time of the announcement that it would explore “future opportunities in Charleston” after the contract expires.

