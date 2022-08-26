SC Lottery
Charleston alternative school works with parents to set children up for success

By Emily Johnson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and staff of Liberty Hill gathered Thursday to discuss the future of children at the school and put a stop to what they call the prison pipeline.

Liberty Hill is an alternative school that is part of the Charleston School District that works with students who may need some extra help. The main goal is for students to come to work with different counselors and professionals before returning to their home schools.

Corey Shaw, Liberty Hill’s Principal, said he wants to make sure children have a parent advocate for extra support and to have another person in their corner.

“I hope that we can all learn together because our goal is to set their child up with the best success that we can,” Shaw said. “And to let them know that we are not just going to let them go and leave our program. We are committed to following up with them after they graduate.”

Once students enter Liberty Hill, Shaw explains the staff hopes to peel back the layers of the child to figure out a good plan for them to transition back to their home schools.

By parents and the school administrators working together, the hope is to set children up for success. Mother to an 11-year-old son at Liberty Hill, Devette Singleton, said he is doing very well after two years in the program.

“We have had some obstacles along the way,” Singleton said. “They’ve helped me overcome a lot of them. Here, it’s just a family. It’s not one or two of them, it’s everyone.”

Students are enrolled due to the possibility of expulsion or many levels of two offenses. Currently, Liberty Hill has 40 children in attendance but can have up to 100. Last year, about 20 students were restored to their original schools.

Thursday was an important day towards the first step of the parent advocate program. The meetings will continue every Friday with different speakers and conversations each session. Shaw wants to make sure children have a parent advocate for extra support and to have another person in their corner.

“We have a long way to go but just to see the commitment of our staff and our parents that we have all bought in to build one village and it’s going to take all of us to do this job. I am trying not to get emotional but it’s a beautiful thing,” Shaw said.

